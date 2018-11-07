Poland's JSW eyes controlling stake in Prairie Mining -CEO

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s JSW is interested in taking over Australia’s Prairie Mining, Chief Executive Daniel Ozon confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters in September that JSW, the European Union’s biggest coking coal miner, wanted a controlling stake in Prairie Mining.

“We are now working on internal approvals so that we could start a final stage of talks. We would like to build such a structure that we take control over Prairie Mining,” Ozon told reporters.