CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop

(Corrects ETF Securities ex-US holdings for silver and the total silver holdings under 'New holdings' in the Aug. 19 table) Aug 20 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.10 percent on Friday from Thursday. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 27,116,324.20 16-Aug 27,144,614.70 15-Aug -28,290.50 -0.10% 1,791,985.00 COMEX Gold Trust 10,161,425.20 16-Aug 10,128,901.20 15-Aug 32,524.00 0.32% 1,151,884.20 ETF Securities 8,681,151.30 29-Apr 8,681,151.30 29-Apr -- -- -82,473.50 gold (ex-US) ZKB Physical Gold 4,771,514.10 9-Aug 4,771,514.10 9-Aug -- -- 96,344.00 ** Sprott Physical 1,590,686.00 16-Aug 1,590,686.00 15-Aug 0 0.00% 14,017.00 Gold Trust GAM Physical Gold 1,140,549.00 12-Aug 1,140,549.00 12-Aug -- -- -169,970.00 *** ETFS Physical 678,747.40 30-Jul 678,747.40 30-Jul -- -- 37,433.40 Swiss Gold ABSA - NewGold ETF 627,448.50 15-Aug 610,491.50 14-Aug 16,957.00 2.78% 4,726.20 Total 54,767,845.70 54,746,655.20 21,190.50 0.04% 2,843,946.30 SILVER iShares Silver 380,154,728.20 15-Aug 380,154,728.20 15-Aug -- -- 62,921,117.70 Trust ZKB Physical 80,469,534.40 9-Aug 80,469,534.40 9-Aug -- -- 1,132,735.10 Silver ETF Securities 78,245,148.70 9-Aug 78,245,148.70 9-Aug -- -- 23,091,711.90 silver ex-US Sprott Physical 57,078,522.00 16-Aug 57,078,522.00 15-Aug 0 0.00% 827,242.00 Silver ETFS Physical 21,568,606.00 28-Mar 21,568,606.00 28-Mar -- -- -404,292.40 Silver Shares GAM Physical 10,877,991.00 12-Aug 10,877,991.00 12-Aug -- -- -1,078,999.00 Silver Total 628,394,530.30 628,394,530.30 0 0.00% 86,489,515.30 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,031,579.80 15-Aug 1,034,516.20 14-Aug -2,936.40 -0.28% 328,422.10 ETFS Physical 731,440.10 15-Aug 731,440.10 15-Aug -- -- 105,985.70 Platinum Shares ETF Securities 389,797.10 9-Aug 389,797.10 9-Aug -- -- 104,179.10 platinum ex-US ZKB Physical 306,406.50 9-Aug 306,406.50 9-Aug -- -- 25,547.00 Platinum GAM Physical 63,975.00 12-Aug 63,975.00 12-Aug -- -- -2,130.00 Platinum Total 2,523,198.50 2,526,134.90 -2,936.40 -0.12% 562,003.90 PALLADIUM Standard Bank 142,113.50 25-Mar 142,113.50 25-Mar -- -- -8,079.60 AfricaPalladium # ETFS Physical 132,097.70 15-Aug 132,097.70 15-Aug -- -- -14,752.40 Palladium Shares ETF Securities 100,234.40 9-Aug 100,234.40 9-Aug -- -- 299.20 palladium ex-US ZKB Physical 90,064.70 9-Aug 90,064.70 9-Aug -- -- -18,589.60 Palladium ABSA - 44,866.80 15-Aug 44,867.30 14-Aug -0.5 0.00% -40,379.60 NewPalladium ETF **** GAM Physical 22,833.00 12-Aug 22,833.00 12-Aug -- -- -39,940.00 Palladium Total 532,210.10 532,210.60 -0.5 0.00% -121,442.00 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)