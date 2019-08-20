Funds News
August 20, 2019 / 9:19 AM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop

10 Min Read

 (Corrects ETF Securities ex-US holdings for silver and the total silver holdings under 'New holdings' in the
Aug. 19 table)
    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold
Trust, fell 0.10 percent on Friday from Thursday.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical
stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

    
 Name                New Holdings    Date        Prev Holdings    Prev       Abs Change  % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                (OZ)                        (OZ)                        (OZ)                  Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust      27,116,324.20      16-Aug    27,144,614.70     15-Aug  -28,290.50    -0.10%   1,791,985.00
                                                                                                   
 COMEX Gold Trust     10,161,425.20      16-Aug    10,128,901.20     15-Aug   32,524.00     0.32%   1,151,884.20
                                                                                                   
 ETF Securities        8,681,151.30      29-Apr     8,681,151.30     29-Apr  --          --           -82,473.50
 gold (ex-US)                                                                                      
                                                                                                   
 ZKB Physical Gold     4,771,514.10       9-Aug     4,771,514.10      9-Aug  --          --            96,344.00
                 **                                                                                
 Sprott Physical       1,590,686.00      16-Aug     1,590,686.00     15-Aug           0     0.00%      14,017.00
 Gold Trust                                                                                        
                                                                                                   
 GAM Physical Gold     1,140,549.00      12-Aug     1,140,549.00     12-Aug  --          --          -169,970.00
                                                                                                   
 ***                                                                                               
 ETFS Physical           678,747.40      30-Jul       678,747.40     30-Jul  --          --            37,433.40
 Swiss Gold                                                                                        
                                                                                                   
 ABSA - NewGold ETF      627,448.50      15-Aug       610,491.50     14-Aug   16,957.00     2.78%       4,726.20
                                                                                                   
 Total                54,767,845.70                54,746,655.20              21,190.50     0.04%   2,843,946.30
 SILVER                                                                                                         
 iShares Silver      380,154,728.20      15-Aug   380,154,728.20     15-Aug  --          --        62,921,117.70
 Trust                                                                                             
                                                                                                   
 ZKB Physical         80,469,534.40       9-Aug    80,469,534.40      9-Aug  --          --         1,132,735.10
 Silver                                                                                            
                                                                                                   
 ETF Securities       78,245,148.70       9-Aug    78,245,148.70      9-Aug  --          --        23,091,711.90
 silver ex-US                                                                                      
                                                                                                   
 Sprott Physical      57,078,522.00      16-Aug    57,078,522.00     15-Aug           0     0.00%     827,242.00
 Silver                                                                                            
                                                                                                   
 ETFS Physical        21,568,606.00      28-Mar    21,568,606.00     28-Mar  --          --          -404,292.40
 Silver Shares                                                                                     
                                                                                                   
 GAM Physical         10,877,991.00      12-Aug    10,877,991.00     12-Aug  --          --        -1,078,999.00
 Silver                                                                                            
                                                                                                   
 Total               628,394,530.30               628,394,530.30                      0     0.00%  86,489,515.30
 PLATINUM                                                                                                       
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF    1,031,579.80      15-Aug     1,034,516.20     14-Aug   -2,936.40    -0.28%     328,422.10
                                                                                                   
 ETFS Physical           731,440.10      15-Aug       731,440.10     15-Aug  --          --           105,985.70
 Platinum Shares                                                                                   
                                                                                                   
 ETF Securities          389,797.10       9-Aug       389,797.10      9-Aug  --          --           104,179.10
 platinum ex-US                                                                                    
                                                                                                   
 ZKB Physical            306,406.50       9-Aug       306,406.50      9-Aug  --          --            25,547.00
 Platinum                                                                                          
                                                                                                   
 GAM Physical             63,975.00      12-Aug        63,975.00     12-Aug  --          --            -2,130.00
 Platinum                                                                                          
                                                                                                   
 Total                 2,523,198.50                 2,526,134.90              -2,936.40    -0.12%     562,003.90
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                      
 Standard Bank           142,113.50      25-Mar       142,113.50     25-Mar  --          --            -8,079.60
 AfricaPalladium                                                                                   
                 #                                                                                 
 ETFS Physical           132,097.70      15-Aug       132,097.70     15-Aug  --          --           -14,752.40
 Palladium Shares                                                                                  
                                                                                                   
 ETF Securities          100,234.40       9-Aug       100,234.40      9-Aug  --          --               299.20
 palladium ex-US                                                                                   
                                                                                                   
 ZKB Physical             90,064.70       9-Aug        90,064.70      9-Aug  --          --           -18,589.60
 Palladium                                                                                         
                                                                                                   
 ABSA -                   44,866.80      15-Aug        44,867.30     14-Aug        -0.5     0.00%     -40,379.60
 NewPalladium ETF                                                                                  
                                                                                                   
 ****                                                                                              
 GAM Physical             22,833.00      12-Aug        22,833.00     12-Aug  --          --           -39,940.00
 Palladium                                                                                         
                                                                                                   
 Total                   532,210.10                   532,210.60                   -0.5     0.00%    -121,442.00
    
    
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date
shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites.
** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and
investors are entitled to physical delivery of them.
*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical
gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.
**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed
with South African palladium.
# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on
March 24, 2014. 
  ))
(Bengaluru Commodities desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below