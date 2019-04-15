REFILE-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged

(Refiles to fix formatting) April 15 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) 0.00% Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 24,365,659.00 12-Apr 24,365,659.00 11-Apr 0 0.00% -958,680.20 COMEX Gold Trust 9,738,490.00 12-Apr 9,738,490.00 11-Apr 0 0.00% 740,445.80 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 8,887,772.50 11-Apr 8,887,772.50 11-Apr -- -- 131,505.00 ZKB Physical Gold ** 4,684,390.60 12-Apr 4,685,515.90 5-Apr -1,125.30 -0.02% 9,220.50 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,585,066.00 12-Apr 1,585,066.00 11-Apr 0 0.00% 8,397.00 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,145,869.00 11-Apr 1,151,469.00 28-Mar -5,600.00 -0.49% -156,850.00 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 679,303.40 5-Apr 679,303.40 4-Apr 0 0.00% 37,989.40 ABSA - NewGold ETF 566,024.70 12-Apr 566,037.20 10-Apr -12.5 0.00% -10,082.10 Total 51,652,575.20 51,659,313.00 -6,737.80 -0.01% -198,054.60 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 309,917,241.80 12-Apr 309,917,241.80 11-Apr 0 0.00% -7,316,368.70 ZKB Physical Silver 77,659,269.80 12-Apr 77,696,243.10 5-Apr -36,973.30 -0.05% -1,677,529.50 ETF Securities silver ex-US 54,320,983.70 11-Apr 54,320,983.70 11-Apr -- -- -832,453.10 Sprott Physical Silver 55,815,375.00 12-Apr 55,815,375.00 11-Apr 0 0.00% -435,905.00 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 21,568,606.00 29-Mar 21,568,606.00 28-Mar 0 0.00% -404,292.40 GAM Physical Silver 11,191,990.00 11-Apr 11,233,990.00 28-Mar -42,000.00 -0.37% -765,000.00 Total 530,473,466.30 530,552,439.60 -78,973.30 -0.01% -11,431,548.70 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,046,665.80 12-Apr 1,046,688.80 10-Apr -23 0.00% 343,508.10 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 680,948.10 5-Apr 695,187.40 4-Apr -14,239.30 -2.05% 55,493.70 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 352,443.30 11-Apr 352,443.30 11-Apr -- -- 63,819.10 ZKB Physical Platinum 298,008.70 12-Apr 298,105.10 5-Apr -96.4 -0.03% 17,149.20 GAM Physical Platinum 62,905.00 11-Apr 62,905.00 28-Mar 0 0.00% -2,500.00 Total 2,440,970.90 2,455,329.60 -14,358.70 -0.58% 477,470.10 PALLADIUM Standard Bank AfricaPalladium 142,081.00 12-Apr 142,113.50 25-Mar -32.5 -0.02% -8,112.10 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 80,207.20 12-Apr 81,189.00 10-Apr -981.8 -1.21% -5,039.20 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 163,086.60 5-Apr 163,086.60 4-Apr 0 0.00% 16,236.50 ZKB Physical Palladium 90,530.90 12-Apr 90,563.10 5-Apr -32.2 -0.04% -18,123.40 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 109,634.40 11-Apr 109,634.40 11-Apr -- -- 9,699.20 GAM Physical Palladium 26,613.00 11-Apr 40,083.00 28-Mar -13,470.00 -33.61% -35,510.00 Total 612,153.10 626,669.60 -14,516.50 -2.32% -40,849.00 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)