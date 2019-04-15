REFILE-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged

Funds News
Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged

    April 15 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, and the
largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

    
                                                                                                                                         
 Name                                           New Holdings        Date     Prev Holdings   Prev    Abs Change   % chg    YTD Abs
 GOLD                                           (OZ)                         (OZ)                    (OZ)           0.00%  Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                     24,365,659.00   12-Apr   24,365,659.00  11-Apr            0    0.00%     -958,680.20
 COMEX Gold Trust                                     9,738,490.00   12-Apr    9,738,490.00  11-Apr            0    0.00%      740,445.80
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                          8,887,772.50   11-Apr    8,887,772.50  11-Apr  --           --           131,505.00
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                 4,684,390.60   12-Apr    4,685,515.90   5-Apr    -1,125.30   -0.02%        9,220.50
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                           1,585,066.00   12-Apr    1,585,066.00  11-Apr            0    0.00%        8,397.00
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                1,145,869.00   11-Apr    1,151,469.00  28-Mar    -5,600.00   -0.49%     -156,850.00
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                               679,303.40    5-Apr      679,303.40   4-Apr            0    0.00%       37,989.40
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                     566,024.70   12-Apr      566,037.20  10-Apr        -12.5    0.00%      -10,082.10
 Total                                               51,652,575.20            51,659,313.00            -6,737.80   -0.01%     -198,054.60
 SILVER                                                                                                                                  
 iShares Silver Trust                               309,917,241.80   12-Apr  309,917,241.80  11-Apr            0    0.00%   -7,316,368.70
 ZKB Physical Silver                                 77,659,269.80   12-Apr   77,696,243.10   5-Apr   -36,973.30   -0.05%   -1,677,529.50
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                         54,320,983.70   11-Apr   54,320,983.70  11-Apr  --           --          -832,453.10
 Sprott Physical Silver                              55,815,375.00   12-Apr   55,815,375.00  11-Apr            0    0.00%     -435,905.00
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                         21,568,606.00   29-Mar   21,568,606.00  28-Mar            0    0.00%     -404,292.40
 GAM Physical Silver                                 11,191,990.00   11-Apr   11,233,990.00  28-Mar   -42,000.00   -0.37%     -765,000.00
 Total                                              530,473,466.30           530,552,439.60           -78,973.30   -0.01%  -11,431,548.70
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   1,046,665.80   12-Apr    1,046,688.80  10-Apr          -23    0.00%      343,508.10
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                          680,948.10    5-Apr      695,187.40   4-Apr   -14,239.30   -2.05%       55,493.70
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                          352,443.30   11-Apr      352,443.30  11-Apr  --           --            63,819.10
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                  298,008.70   12-Apr      298,105.10   5-Apr        -96.4   -0.03%       17,149.20
 GAM Physical Platinum                                   62,905.00   11-Apr       62,905.00  28-Mar            0    0.00%       -2,500.00
 Total                                                2,440,970.90             2,455,329.60           -14,358.70   -0.58%      477,470.10
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                               
 Standard Bank AfricaPalladium                          142,081.00   12-Apr      142,113.50  25-Mar        -32.5   -0.02%       -8,112.10
                                                                                                                           
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****            80,207.20   12-Apr       81,189.00  10-Apr       -981.8   -1.21%       -5,039.20
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                         163,086.60    5-Apr      163,086.60   4-Apr            0    0.00%       16,236.50
                                                                                                                           
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                  90,530.90   12-Apr       90,563.10   5-Apr        -32.2   -0.04%      -18,123.40
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                         109,634.40   11-Apr      109,634.40  11-Apr  --           --             9,699.20
                                                                                                                           
 GAM Physical Palladium                                  26,613.00   11-Apr       40,083.00  28-Mar   -13,470.00  -33.61%      -35,510.00
 Total                                                  612,153.10               626,669.60           -14,516.50   -2.32%      -40,849.00
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.
** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.
*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.
**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.
# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
