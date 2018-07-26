Precision Drilling loss widens on higher expenses

July 26 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday as the Canadian oilfield services company spent more on maintenance and expansion.

Net loss widened to C$47.2 million ($36.20 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$36.1 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13.7 percent to C$330.72 million. ($1 = 1.3039 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)