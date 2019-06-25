High court signals interest in aviation design-defect claim

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday called for the views of the solicitor general regarding a product liability lawsuit against aircraft manufacturer Avco Corp by a widow who says that a faulty engine designed by the Textron subsidiary was responsible for her husband’s fatal 2005 plane crash.

Avco is seeking to overturn last year’s 2-1 decision by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that Jill Sikkelee’s claims were not preempted by federal law even though the Federal Aviation Administration had approved the engine’s design and Avco could not change it without the agency’s approval.

