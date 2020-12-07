Amazon accused of pregnancy and disability discrimination in EEOC charge

An Amazon employee from Oklahoma on Monday filed a complaint against the company with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Oklahoma Human Rights Commission, alleging pregnancy and disability discrimination.

Michelle Posey claims she was forced to take leave from her job at a fulfillment center in Oklahoma City when supervisors denied her requests for accommodations, including a transfer to a less demanding position.

