A former Fox Rothschild associate has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey state court accusing the firm of firing her because she was pregnant.

Fonda Kosmala in a complaint filed in Bergen County Superior Court on Tuesday alleges that she was the victim of pregnancy and gender discrimination and retaliation. She also claims that she was illegally barred from taking maternity leave.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33CvAvf