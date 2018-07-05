UPDATE 1-Proxy advisor ISS third to back Premier Foods CEO

(Adds details on other proxy advisors, background)

July 5 (Reuters) - Batchelors Soup maker Premier Foods’ chief executive Gavin Darby has gained the support of a third influential shareholder advisory firm ahead of a shareholders meeting this month where activist investor Oasis Management will press for his removal.

Premier said in a statement on Thursday that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had followed fellow proxy advisor Glass Lewis and Pensions & Investment Research Consultants in recommending shareholders reappoint Darby.

Also known for its Mr Kipling cakes and Homepride cooking sauces, Premier has been under pressure to improve its performance since rejecting a 2016 takeover bid from U.S. food-maker McCormick.

Hong Kong-based Oasis, the company’s second-largest shareholder with a 9.3 percent stake, has said the current leadership was mismanaging brands it regards as strong and called for changes.

Premier’s board reiterated on Thursday its unanimous support for Darby and belief he was the best placed to run its business.

“ISS... has recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to re-elect Gavin Darby ... and all other resolutions proposed by the board at the Company’s AGM on July 18th,” Premier Foods said in a statement on Thursday.

Premier is one of several European companies which have been targeted by activist investors, with Oasis last week questioning the board’s culture after its own chairman Keith Hamill called some of the British firm’s brands “weak cards”.

Oasis, which was founded in 2002 and bets on equity and debt markets, also said it had been approached by candidates for the position of Premier’s chief executive. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)