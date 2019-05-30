Premier Foods chairman to retire in July

May 30 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc said on Thursday that Chairman Keith Hamill would retire from his role at the company’s annual meeting in July after two years in the job.

The company said it began a search to find a successor to Hamill led by newly appointed independent director Richard Hodgson.

Premier Foods, which makes Oxo cubes and Mr Kipling cakes, is also seeking a permanent new chief executive after Gavin Darby left in January.