July 10 (Reuters) - Premier Foods investor Oasis Management’s fund has nearly doubled its share stake in the company ahead of a shareholder meeting next week at which it has called for the removal of Chief Executive Gavin Darby.

Oasis Investments Master Fund II raised its holding in Premier to 17.30 percent from 9.09 percent, according to the regulatory filing. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)