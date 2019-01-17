Premier Foods names finance chief as acting CEO

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc, the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, on Thursday named Finance Chief Alastair Murray as acting chief executive officer, as it looks for a permanent replacement for ousted boss Gavin Darby.

The company had said in November that Darby would step down on Jan. 31, following pressure from activist hedge fund Oasis Management.

The Oxo-cube maker said its third-quarter revenue fell 2.2 percent, on lower sales at its lower margin non-branded Sweet Treats unit, but stuck to its forecast for full-year trading profit and adjusted earnings per share. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)