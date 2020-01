Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bisto gravy and OXO cube maker Premier Foods said on Friday sales during the Christmas period rose 2.6% on robust demand for its mini Mr. Kipling mince pies.

Sales for the three months ended Dec.28 were 262.2 million pounds ($343.09 million), compared with 255.6 million pounds reported a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)