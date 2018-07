July 18 (Reuters) - Premier Foods posted a 1.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Wednesday, fuelled by higher sales of its Mr Kipling cakes, as the company battles to retain under-fire CEO Gavin Darby at Wednesday’s annual meeting.

Premier Foods, which has been under pressure from two major shareholders to oust Darby, said it is identifying strategic opportunities to speed up the company’s turnaround. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)