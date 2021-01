Jan 19 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, the maker of OXO cubes and Bisto gravy, said on Tuesday it expects higher full-year profit after online sales jumped 90% in the third-quarter.

The company said it expects annual trading profit to be in the range of 145 million pounds to 150 million pounds ($204.05 million) and reported a 9% rise in third-quarter sales. ($1 = 0.7351 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)