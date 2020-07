July 29 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, the maker of OXO stock cubes and Bisto gravy, said on Wednesday its second-quarter sales have seen a strong start but expects this trend to normalise through the quarter, as people gradually return to eating out of home.

The Mr Kipling cake maker said group sales jumped 22.5% for the three months ended June 27, and that its recently upgraded expectations for the full year remain unchanged. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)