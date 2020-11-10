UK's Premier Foods raises profit outlook as lockdown drives demand

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, the maker of Oxo stock cubes and Bisto gravy, raised its full-year trading profit outlook on Tuesday and said it expects higher demand for its brands due to the recent government restrictions on eating out.

The Mr Kipling cakes maker said pretax profit rose 28.7% to 65.8 million pounds ($86.76 million) for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 26, as more people cooked at home during the lockdown.