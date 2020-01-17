Premier Foods developing vegan OXO beef stock cubes - CEO

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Chief Executive Officer Alex Whitehouse said on Friday, the maker of Bisto gravy and OXO cubes was developing a vegan version of its OXO beef stock cubes, to capitalise on the vegan and plant-based trend.

The company, which recently launched its plant-based Plantastic brand, was however not yet ready to launch the meat-free version of a beef-flavoured stock cube, Whitehouse said in a media call with journalists.

Bakery operator Greggs launched a vegan version of its popular steak bake earlier this month, aiming to replicate the success with its meatless sausage roll that boosted its profits and helped fuel an 80% rise in its share price last year. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)