Feb 27 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc said on Wednesday it would review options after talks with its top shareholders.

Premier Foods said that Daniel Wosner of Oasis Management Co Ltd, the company’s second-largest shareholder and Orkun Kilic of Paulson & Co Inc, the third-largest, will become non-executive directors of the board. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)