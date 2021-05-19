Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods restores dividend after stellar year

May 19 (Reuters) - Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods on Wednesday restored its dividend after 13 years as annual revenue and profit topped market expectations on strong pandemic-driven demand, product launches and increased advertising.

The maker of Oxo stock cubes and Bisto gravy reported a 24% jump in adjusted pretax profit to 115.3 million pounds ($163.48 million) on revenue of 934.2 million pounds for the year ended April.

Analysts had expected adjusted pretax profit of 112 million pounds on revenue of 926 million pounds, as per a company-compiled consensus of estimates. ($1 = 0.7053 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)