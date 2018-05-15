Premier Foods annual sales rise on international growth

May 15 XX (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods on Tuesday reported a 3.6 percent rise in full-year sales helped by its international business and partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez.

The company said full-year group underlying sales for the year ended March 31 was 819.2 million pounds ($1.11 billion), up from 790.4 million.

Adjusted profit before tax rose to 78.6 million pounds from 74.2 million.