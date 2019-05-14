Premier Foods posts higher annual profit, warns on slower first half

May 14 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc reported a higher annual pretax profit on Tuesday, boosted by growth in its largest brand Mr Kipling cakes and restructuring initiatives, but warned that the first half of the fiscal year would be slower.

The OXO stock cube maker, which traces its history back to the 18th century, said revenue rose 0.6% to 824.3 million pounds ($1.07 billion), adding that it expects its international business to return to double digit growth in current fiscal year reut.rs/2JEcMCP. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)