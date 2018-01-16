Premier Foods third-quarter sales up on non-branded products

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Premier Foods, owner of Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo stock cubes, reported higher third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by strength in its non-branded products.

The company said sales for the quarter rose 4 percent to 261.4 million pounds ($360.3 million), with branded sales up 0.7 percent and non-branded rising 17 percent.

The company said its expectations for the current year were unchanged and that net debt at the end of 2018 will be lower than the prior year. ($1 = 0.7256 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)