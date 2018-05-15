UPDATE 1-Premier Foods annual sales rise on international growth

(Adds details and CEO comment)

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods on Tuesday reported a 3.6 percent rise in full-year sales helped by its international business and partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez.

“After a slower start in the first quarter, performance accelerated during the year as planned, with revenue in the second half up 5.3 percent and 7.0 percent higher in quarter four,” Chief Executive Gavin Darby said.

The company said food sector sales demonstrated stronger trends through the year, particularly in the second half, when compared with non-food sales.

The maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Oxo stock cubes benefited from a 25 percent jump in international sales boosted by partnerships with noodle-maker Nissin and candy maker Mondelez.

“Strategic partnerships with Nissin and Mondelez International delivered 55 percent of the revenue growth,” the company said.

The company also said it expects its international business to continue to deliver strong double-digit growth over the medium term.

Full-year group underlying sales for the year ended March 31 was 819.2 million pounds ($1.11 billion), up from 790.4 million, the company said.

Adjusted profit before tax rose about 6 percent to 78.6 million pounds.

Premier Foods said net debt was 496.4 million pounds, down 26.8 million pounds from last year.

The company has a March 2020 target to lower its net debt o under three times EBITDA.

Premier has struggled under a heavy debt burden and faced pressure from investors after it rejected a twice-improved takeover bid from U.S. rival McCormick Foods in 2016.