UPDATE 1-Premier Foods profit up on Mr Kipling sales; sees higher marketing costs

May 14 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc reported a higher annual pretax profit on Tuesday, boosted mainly by growth in its largest brand Mr Kipling cakes, but warned that the first half of the fiscal year would be slower as its spends more money on marketing.

The OXO stock cube maker, which traces its history back to the 18th century, said adjusted profit before tax rose 12.1% to 88 million pounds, while revenue rose marginally to 824.3 million pounds ($1.07 billion).

Analysts expected annual adjusted pretax profit of 84 million pounds, and revenue of 823 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.

Premier Foods also said its strategic review was ongoing.

The company unveiled its plans to review options after former boss Gavin Darby left at the end of January. He was under shareholder pressure following a drop in the share price after a takeover attempt by U.S. food maker McCormick & Co Inc fell through almost three years ago.

Premier Foods has also been cutting costs as part of a two-year plan launched in 2017 by laying off people and streamlining its warehousing and distribution network.

The company said it expects its international business to return to double-digit growth in the current fiscal year.

Premier Foods’ international business did not enjoy the same “universal success” during the year as it had in the previous three years, it said, as revenue fell 12.5%, on Cadbury cake overstocks and lower export distributor volumes.

The company has traditionally gained from its international partnerships with Japan’s Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd and Mondelez International Inc, owner of the Cadbury brand.

In the coming year, Premier Foods plans to invest money in itself and increase consumer marketing. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)