June 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Foods has urged shareholders to vote in favour of Chief Executive Gavin Darby’s re-election at its Annual General Meeting, as its second largest shareholder Oasis Management plans to vote against.

“The Board strongly believes that Gavin Darby is the best person to lead the Company and to execute the Board’s strategy”, Premier Foods said.

The meeting will be held on July 18. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)