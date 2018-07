(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

July 10 (Reuters) - Premier Foods’ largest shareholder Nissin Foods intends to vote in favour of under-fire Chief Executive Gavin Darby at the company’s annual meeting next week, a spokesman for Premier said on Tuesday.

Premier’s second and third largest shareholders Oasis Management and Paulson & Co have said they want Darby to step down. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)