Australia's Premier Investments' annual profit rises 9 pct

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments said on Thursday its annual profit rose 9.2 percent as it shrugged off a weaker domestic retail environment and clocked more sales of its trademark brands.

The apparel retailer, which owns fashion brands such as Just Jeans and Peter Alexander, said underlying net profit before tax for the year ended July 28 came at A$160.3 million ($116.35 million), compared with a profit of A$146.8 million last year. The underlying net profit disregards one-off expenses for the company.

The company declared a final dividend of 33 cents per security, compared with 27 cents last year. ($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)