Australia's Premier Investments annual profit rises, misses estimates

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Premier Investments Ltd said on Monday annual net profit rose 1.2 percent as the company shrugged off weak consumer sentiment to clock higher sales of designer stationery and sleepwear.

The company said net profit was A$105.1 million ($83.58 million) for the year ended July 29, just missing analyst estimates of A$111.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 4 percent to A$1.1 billion.