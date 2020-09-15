Premier Oil confirms debt refinancing talks with Chrysaor

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc confirmed on Tuesday it has been in talks with oil producer Chrysaor and several third parties on alternative deals to secure long-term refinancing of the company’s debt facilities.

The North Sea-focused oil firm said the deal terms discussed do not provide better outcomes for either its shareholders or creditors than the ones proposed last month.

Premier said in August it would raise $300 million of new equity and agreed to an extension of its credit maturities.