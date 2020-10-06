Chrysaor to take over Premier Oil, paying off Premier creditors

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier Oil PMO.L and private equity-backed Chrysaor will merge in a reverse takeover which will see Premier's creditors paid $1.23 billion in cash and its shareholders taking an expected 5.45% of the combined group, the firms said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs are parked up in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland, Britain January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

The deal will fold one of the world’s oldest independent producers into a private equity-backed group that will be the British North Sea’s largest oil and gas producer. The sector is facing falls in both demand and market appetite for oil stocks.

Chrysaor’s largest shareholder, Harbour Energy, is expected to own just over 39% of the merged company, which will stay listed on the London Stock Exchange. The deal still needs approval by regulators and Premier’s creditors and shareholders.

The combined group, which will have a new name, will be run by current Harbour Chief Executive Linda Cook, while Chrysaor CEO Phil Kirk will be president and chief of its European business.

Premier, which traces its history back to the 1930s, underwent debt restructuring in 2017 after the last oil price collapse. It currently has net debt of $1.9 billion, and had a market capitalisation of $182 million before the announcement.

“The (Premier) Board intends to recommend unanimously this transaction to shareholders,” Premier chairman Roy Franklin said. Creditors, who the companies’ spokesmen said will get between 70 and 80 cents on each dollar owed, will also own shares in the new group.

Chrysaor, backed by private equity firms Harbour and EIG, has become a major North Sea producer by buying up British fields from Royal Dutch Shell RDSA.L and ConocoPhillips COP.N, spending about $5.7 billion since 2017.

Kirk said while the group, unlike other private equity-backed producers in the basin, had not yet paid out its owners any “meaningful” amount, the plan was to start paying dividends with the merged group.

Chrysaor produces just under 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Combined with Premier's output of around 70,000 boe/d, it would become be the biggest oil and gas producer in the British North Sea, topping BP BP.L.

Graphic: British North Sea producers,

Premier also brings a 25% stake in Mexico’s Zama shallow water offshore project, as well as production in east Asia.

It will withdraw from a planned purchase of some BP fields, Premier CEO Tony Durrant, who will not have a role in the combined business, said.

The new firm will also be able to use tax allowances from past losses Premier has accrued.

“We estimate (Premier) shareholders gain a low premium merger with upside from materially reduced balance sheet risk and tax synergies,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

A prospectus on the proposed reverse takeover is expected towards the end of the year, Kirk and Durrant told Reuters.

Graphic: Premier Oil at a glance,