June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Oil Plc on Thursday “significantly” increased its resource estimate for the Zama field offshore Mexico, a month after it raised its total production guidance for 2019.

Premier Oil revised its gross resource estimate of the Zama field wells to 670-810-970 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Premier Oil shares were 3.5% higher at 80.9 pence at 0701 GMT.