UPDATE 2-Premier Oil in talks on longer debt extension, share price falls

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - North Sea-focused oil and gas producer Premier Oil is seeking a four-to-five year extension to debt meant to expire next year, about twice as long as first envisaged, its chief executive said on Wednesday, sending the share price around 5% lower.

“We continue to have pretty productive discussions with creditors. We’re close, I would say, to final termsheets on that. We agreed a timetable with them for the end of July,” Tony Durrant told Reuters.

“What we’ve actually been discussing - it’s not completely finalised yet - is a rather longer extension... The range we’re talking about is more like four to five years (from 2021).”

Net debt at Premier, which had a market capitalisation of $524 million before trading opened on Wednesday, stood at $1.97 billion at the end of June, broadly unchanged from December.

Premier’s shares were down around 5.2% at 0738 GMT at 42.94 pence, compared with an index of oil and gas companies rising 1.15%.

Durrant said the group’s cash flow would swell by $30 million for each $5 increase in benchmark oil prices - currently around $43 a barrel - above its break-even point of $32 a barrel this year.

In May, Premier said it expected to be cash flow neutral this year.

It hedged just over a fifth of its second-half output at around $56 a barrel of oil equivalent.

“The Group now expects to be free cash flow positive (after interest) for full year 2020 based on the current forward curve,” Premier said in a trading statement.

Premier expects output of between 65,000 and 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year.

After BP sweetened the sale of some of its North Sea fields to Premier last month, the smaller group expects its output to rise by 17,000 boepd from September.

Further growth is expected from the British Solan field at 10,000 boepd later this year and another 20,000 boepd when its Tolmount gas project comes online in the second quarter next year. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)