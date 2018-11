Nov 13 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Chief Executive Gavin Darby is stepping down, four months after he survived a shareholder revolt to oust him from the top job.

The company also said it was working to identify strategic opportunities to speed up its turnaround and was in talks with third parties to sell its Ambrosia rice pudding and custards brand. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)