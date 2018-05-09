BRIEF-U.S. charges three with hedge fund mismarking fraud

May 9 (Reuters) - u.s. Announces criminal charges against hedge fund founder anilesh ahuja, portfolio manager amin majidi and trader jeremy shor over mismarking of securities u.s. Accuses the defendants of fraudulently mismarking securities held in hedge funds that their firm managed u.s. Says the scheme ran from 2014 to 2016, and that the mismarking peaked at more than $200 million u.s. Also says the firm’s former chief risk officer, ashish dole, and a former salesman at a broker-dealer, frank dinucci, pleaded guilty in 2017 and are cooperating with the government u.s. Securities and exchange commission files related civil charges against ahuja, who led premium point investments lp, and against majidi and shor u.s. Charges ahuja, majidi and shor with securities fraud, wire fraud, and two conspiracy counts u.s. Says scheme allowed premium point to charge higher fees, and forestall redemptions from unwitting investors who did not know firm’s true performance