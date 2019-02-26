Westlaw News
Employer’s knowledge of opiate Rx not basis for ADA claims – 8th Circ

A supervisor’s knowledge that a worker was taking prescription hydrocodone is insufficient to establish that the employer considered the worker to be disabled, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s judgment for the Housing Authority of the City of Magnolia, Arkansas, in a lawsuit that former maintenance supervisor Paul Voss filed against it and his supervisor under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

