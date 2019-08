Aug 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm BC Partners will buy Presidio Inc in a $2.1 billion all-cash deal, the IT solutions company said on Wednesday.

Presidio stockholders will receive $16 in cash for each share they own, representing a premium of 21.3% to Presidio’s closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)