PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Property developers in Ontario are calling for changes to rent-control measures announced by the province in April, saying they are too harsh and are already causing builders to cancel apartment construction projects. tgam.ca/2s9G5Cj

** Days before the end of his term, the chairman of Canada's telecom regulator, Jean-Pierre Blais, is warning that his successor may need to intervene directly in the wireless market to deliver more competition and lower prices for consumers. tgam.ca/2s9IsFe

NATIONAL POST

** Retailer Sears Canada Inc, whose sales have been on a steady downward trajectory, issued the direst warning yet about its future and said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the business. bit.ly/2s9nkz5

** Canadian natural gas producers have been forced to shut in their production after Alliance Pipeline LP, a joint venture between Enbridge Inc and Veresen Inc, declared a force majeur Tuesday on its export pipeline to Chicago, which analysts say will hurt gas prices. bit.ly/2s9t3Fe

** Shaw Communications Inc announced two deals on Tuesday: it sold ViaWest, its data centre business, for C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to Peak 10 Holding Corp, and announced a C$430 million deal with Quebecor Inc to buy low-band spectrum licences in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. bit.ly/2s9I21V ($1 = 1.3191 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)