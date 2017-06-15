FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15
June 15, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump has named Kelly Knight Craft, a top donor and fundraiser, as ambassador to Canada. Craft runs a business-consulting firm, but she is best known in Republican circles as a prodigious fundraiser and generous contributor. tgam.ca/2sea1NY

** Home Capital Group Inc has reached agreements to settle an enforcement case with Ontario's securities regulator as well as a class action lawsuit launched over allegations of misleading disclosure. tgam.ca/2sdU7mG

** TransCanada Corp is moving ahead with a C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) expansion to its pipeline system in Alberta and British Columbia. tgam.ca/2se1QRJ

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co is investing in technological innovations to improve safety and operations as it grapples with rapidly disruptive changes in the industry. CN chief executive Luc Jobin told an investor conference gathered in Montreal on Wednesday that the company must take advantage of technological innovations. bit.ly/2sdH4Sb

** Shaw Communications Inc President Jay Mehr revealed company's big ambitions in the wireless market at the TD Securities telecom and media forum in Toronto on Wednesday, stating plans to take the playbook from Quebecor Inc's regional carrier Videotron Inc. bit.ly/2seiFMt ($1 = 1.3283 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

