PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Top executives in charge of customer experience and branding are leaving Rogers Communications Inc as part of changes to the company's organizational structure under new CEO Joe Natale. tgam.ca/2sSMGV5

** An executive shakeup at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is redrawing senior roles and putting fresh blood in charge of core businesses. tgam.ca/2sSZjj7

NATIONAL POST

** Divisions within the Canadian oilpatch are coming into sharp relief as a number of mid-sized producers have quit the country’s largest industry association amid rifts over carbon tax policies and pricey membership. bit.ly/2sSRk5i

** Alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc announced Tuesday that its subsidiary has entered into an agreement with KingSett Capital to sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at about $1.2 billion, giving the embattled company some much needed liquidity to pay down a pricey emergency credit line. bit.ly/2rUBFO7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)