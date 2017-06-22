FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 months
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
Fed worried about weak inflation
June 22, 2017 / 10:59 AM

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Struggling Sears Canada Inc plans to file for court protection from its creditors soon with the goal of closing about one-third of its 94 department stores and keeping the rest running, industry sources say. (tgam.ca/2twNzQo)

** Export Development of Canada has committed $72 million in financing for Canadian Solar Inc's participation in Dubai's massive Solar City project. (tgam.ca/2twlTef)

National Post

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc said late Wednesday evening it has agreed to indirectly acquire C$400 million of Home Capital Group's common shares on a private placement basis, providing a new C$2 billion line of credit to its subsidiary, Home Trust. (bit.ly/2twW65G)

** AIMCo Realty Investors LP, a unit of AIMCo, launched its initial debt offering in Canada, hoping to raise C$400 million. (bit.ly/2twCgY8) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

