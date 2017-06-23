FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 23
June 23, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 23

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Insolvent Sears Canada Inc has got court protection from its creditors in a last-ditch effort to slim down and shape up after years-long attempts to transform its business. (tgam.ca/2t29th6)

** Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank provided nearly a third of the credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. (tgam.ca/2t2m0kW)

National Post

** Postmedia will sell its Infomart business to media intelligence firm Meltwater for C$38.25 million. (bit.ly/2t2erux)

** The CBC hired an external investigator to probe two top television executives after receiving complaints that at least 13 contracts were handed to production companies owned by their spouses. (bit.ly/2tBMK8O) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

