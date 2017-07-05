FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 5
July 5, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 5

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** New rules to combat airline pilot fatigue are being attacked from both sides, with industry advocates predicting an expensive pilot shortage and pilots unions saying the regulations don't go far enough to protect safety. tgam.ca/2tg5lJj

** Nearly 5 percent of homes sold in the Golden Horseshoe region were purchased by foreign buyers, according to a month's worth of new data from the Ontario government that reveals the role international investors have played in the area's overheated real estate market. tgam.ca/2tfDvgo

** Vehicle sales surpassed the 200,000-level in June – the second-straight month above that mark – providing another signal to the Bank of Canada that the Canadian economy is ripe for a rise in interest rates. tgam.ca/2tg2VdH

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's transportation ministry on Tuesday announced details around a C$2.1 billion ($1.62 billion) infrastructure program aimed at bolstering Canada's aging trade corridors, in a bid to free up long-standing trade snarls along prominent export and import routes. bit.ly/2tg4vwr

** Ottawa is cracking down on which financial services companies can use the words "bank" "banker" and "banking" to describe their business, a move that has drawn criticism from the country's credit unions. bit.ly/2tfGhSQ ($1 = 1.2961 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

