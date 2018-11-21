PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc is attempting again to take Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd public, as the fund manager faces pressure from some investors to deliver returns. The initial public offering, filed on Tuesday, is the latest development in Catalyst's long saga to cash in on the casino company. (tgam.ca/2PKJM0w)

** Canada's central bank is poised to launch the most sweeping review in decades of its guiding 2 percent inflation target, an acknowledgment of possible flaws in its inflation-fighting mantra. The decade-long aftermath of the financial crisis has exposed potential problems in the Bank of Canada's ability to do its job, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Tuesday. (tgam.ca/2PFU6Xq)

NATIONAL POST

** A Canadian investor traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, to attend a prominent cannabis conference and tour a new cannabis facility has been issued a lifetime entry ban to the United States, according to an immigration lawyer he consulted. (bit.ly/2PHRS9X) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)