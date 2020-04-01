PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Dollarama announced that it would suspend its guidance for expected performance the coming fiscal year, due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/2yoh3GR

** GCT Global Container Terminals Inc is urging federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to support a regulatory process to review GCT's expansion project instead of only considering one proposed by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, a federal transport agency. tgam.ca/2xC25ge