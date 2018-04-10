PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Tim Hortons is refusing to renew the licence of a long-time franchisee who has criticized the company's management practices amid an escalating war between the coffee-and-doughnut chain and many of its restaurant owners. tgam.ca/2HmvOKG

The federal and Alberta governments are exploring financial support and other rescue options after Kinder Morgan Canada put the troubled C$7.4 billion ($5.83 billion) Trans Mountain expansion project on life support. tgam.ca/2JyueWI

Robert Grant, a lawyer for plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of British Columbia's public health-care system says he plans to seek an injunction against changes the province announced last week in a new crackdown on doctors who engage in extra billing. tgam.ca/2JzVtAf

NATIONAL POST

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg will tell the U.S. Congress this week that the social media giant is already testing a transparency tool in Canada, as part of a wider suite of policies aimed at preventing election meddling. bit.ly/2JxVOn9

Cation Capital, a private investment firm, plans to nominate four directors at the upcoming annual meeting of Calgary-based Crescent Point Energy Corp , part of its plan to bring "focused leadership with a refreshed board" to the underperforming oil and gas company. bit.ly/2IIY6OT ($1 = 1.2686 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)