PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 11

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The former chief financial officers of Alphabet Inc's Google and BlackBerry Ltd are joining Montreal-based venture capital firm iNovia Capital. tgam.ca/2EClImd

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is looking at an outright government purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline to ensure its planned expansion is completed to ship more oil to Asia-Pacific markets. tgam.ca/2IKarm3

NATIONAL POST

The Chinese ambassador to Canada downplayed some of the perceived risk around the proposed C$1.5 billion ($1.19 billion)takeover of Aecon Group Inc saying takeovers by Chinese state-owned enterprises should be treated equally to those by other foreign firms. bit.ly/2qn4XXE

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Nova Scotia suggested at the lender's annual meeting of shareholders that Canada has a competitiveness problem, and impasses such as the one over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project aren't helping. bit.ly/2JCJUIS ($1 = 1.2608 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)