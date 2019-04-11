PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bank of Montreal has revamped its capital markets leadership team, making changes across its trading and investment banking units. BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc, the lender's investment banking arm, parted ways with four of its leaders this week. These departures include the head of trading products and two deputy heads of investment banking. tgam.ca/2P6cTaX

** The Competition Bureau in Canada is investigating whether BCE Inc used "false and misleading representations" to sell its television, internet and home phone services. The watchdog officially launched the investigation into the country's biggest communications company last August, but it has come to light now because of an application the bureau filed last week at the Federal Court of Canada. tgam.ca/2P52wnR

** The provincial government of Ontario is promising to double the length of the downtown relief line, turning it into a C$10.9 billion ($8.16 billion) subway connection between Ontario Place, to the west of downtown, and the Ontario Science Centre in the northeast. tgam.ca/2P6K2Dl

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian wireless operators spent C$3.47 billion on blocks of airwaves needed to power next-generation 5G networks in a spectrum auction. Innovation, Science and Economic Development released the auction results for the 600 MHz band, an important frequency that penetrates buildings and works well in rural areas. bit.ly/2P3dg68 ($1 = 1.3353 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)