FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
April 12, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The global vacation-rental company Airbnb has agreed to help the City of Vancouver enforce new rules for short-term rentals, which will see hosts blocked from registering unless they have a city business-licence number. tgam.ca/2IOBYTD

American venture capital firm Frontier Capital has bought control of its third Canadian tech firm in the past year, paying C$65 million ($51.65 million)for a majority stake in Vancouver subscription software firm Agreement Express. tgam.ca/2Hj0tuO

Finance Minister Bill Morneau pledged that Ottawa will meet the tight deadline to provide a rescue plan for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, including possible financial support, so that construction can proceed this summer. tgam.ca/2qr4KCc

NATIONAL POST

Business groups in British Columbia are turning on the provincial government as analysts fear a proposed law in Alberta could increase costs on a range of goods across the Lower Mainland. bit.ly/2IO2BrM

$1 = 1.2584 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.