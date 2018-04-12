PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The global vacation-rental company Airbnb has agreed to help the City of Vancouver enforce new rules for short-term rentals, which will see hosts blocked from registering unless they have a city business-licence number. tgam.ca/2IOBYTD

American venture capital firm Frontier Capital has bought control of its third Canadian tech firm in the past year, paying C$65 million ($51.65 million)for a majority stake in Vancouver subscription software firm Agreement Express. tgam.ca/2Hj0tuO

Finance Minister Bill Morneau pledged that Ottawa will meet the tight deadline to provide a rescue plan for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, including possible financial support, so that construction can proceed this summer. tgam.ca/2qr4KCc

NATIONAL POST

Business groups in British Columbia are turning on the provincial government as analysts fear a proposed law in Alberta could increase costs on a range of goods across the Lower Mainland. bit.ly/2IO2BrM