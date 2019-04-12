PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 12

April 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Manulife Financial Corp is making major changes to its senior ranks as chief operating officer Linda Mantia makes plans to leave the company this summer, according to people familiar with the matter. (tgam.ca/2v1FGnW)

** Printing, packaging and media company Transcontinental Inc is fighting allegations that it had misrepresented information about its business in the 2017 sale of its East Coast newspapers. (tgam.ca/2v2g2iY)

** United States activist investors plan to withhold their votes for three of TransAlta Corp's directors, including the chairman, in an escalating battle over the power generator's C$750 million ($563 million) partnership deal with Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. (tgam.ca/2P51Kak)

NATIONAL POST

** Shareholders of Colorado-based Newmont Mining voted to approve a $10 billion purchase of Goldcorp Inc, creating the largest gold company in the world with a market capitalization of roughly $29 billion. (bit.ly/2v2GZD4) ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)