FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Doug Ford says his first act as Ontario premier would be to fire the head of the partly privatized Hydro One and the utility's board of directors if his Progressive Conservatives win power in June. (tgam.ca/2qs5jw2)

Ottawa is set to investigate allegations that Restaurant Brands International Inc has failed to honor commitments made to gain federal approval to buy Tim Hortons. (tgam.ca/2qp0UKz)

Canada's Parliament will ask the Pope to reconsider his refusal to apologize to the Indigenous people who attended Catholic-run residential schools, and for the Catholic Church to make good on its financial obligations under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. (tgam.ca/2qvNZWe)

NATIONAL POST

Battered by some of the lowest approval ratings in the country, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said she considered quitting before this June's election, but was encouraged to soldier on by the backing of her colleagues. (bit.ly/2INaC03) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.